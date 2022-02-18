"He’s going to be a terrific player" - Danny Murphy excited to see 18-year-old Liverpool star's development under Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped Reds youngster Harvey Elliott to become a 'terrific' player under Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott is enjoying a breakout season with the Reds, having played seven games across all competitions. The 18-year-old would have had more appearances to his name had he not been sidelined for five months due to an ankle injury.

Having recently returned from injury, Elliott is looking to establish himself as a starter for Liverpool again. The Englishman has played against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, Leicester City in the Premier League and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League since returning to action.

Despite his tender age, Elliott is mature enough to be a regular for the Anfield outfit, according to Murphy. The former Liverpool midfielder feels the teenager is capable of exciting the fans and is looking forward to seeing him develop under Jurgen Klopp. Murphy told talkSPORT:

"I think Harvey Elliott has got that maturity about his game which you have to have to be put in the team. I’m really excited to see his development because I think he’s one of those players that gets fans on the edge of their seat because he’s got that silkiness, he can manipulate the ball, he can go past someone, and he’s going to score goals."

The 44-year-old added:

"I think it was Jamie Carragher who was talking about playing him in a similar role to [Mohamed] Salah, I’m not sure about that because I think with has ability on the ball, keeping him more central is probably the way to go, which is why I think Jurgen’s playing him in a midfield three. He’s going to be a terrific player, but as I say, he’s [Klopp] done it before."

Elliott scored his first goal for the Merseyside-based club in his first game back from injury against Cardiff in the FA Cup. He will be looking to add more to his tally before the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp hands Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott Champions League debut against Inter Milan

Harvey Elliott made his Champions League debut for the Reds against Inter Milan on Wednesday (February 16) night. The 18-year-old thus became the youngest player to start for Jurgen Klopp's side in the competition.

The trip to the San Siro also marked Elliott's first start since returning from injury. The England Under-21s international helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win against the Serie A giants in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra