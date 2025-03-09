"He's gone COLD", "Can’t even score pen these days" - Fans react as Cole Palmer misses penalty in Chelsea v Leicester clash

Cole Palmer’s perfect record from the spot in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday after his penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Mads Hermansen during Chelsea's league clash with Leicester City.

The 22-year-old had the opportunity to extend his perfect record from the spot to 13 after Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the first half against Leicester. Victor Kristiansen clipped Jadon Sancho inside the box in the 19th minute, and referee Tim Robinson awarded a penalty to the hosts.

Palmer assumed responsibility, but he was foiled as Hermansen brilliantly kept out his effort. Before his latest penalty miss, Cole Palmer had the best penalty record in the Premier League.

The England international had scored his last 12 consecutive penalties in the English top flight. It meant he sat above former Manchester City player legend Yaya Toure (11 out of 11) and ex-Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov (nine of nine) in the list of the best spot-kick takers in Premier League history.

Cole Palmer has struggled for form of late, having failed to score in his last eight matches across competitions. However, a section of Chelsea fans were unhappy about Palmer’s penalty miss as they took to X to give their reactions.

An X user wrote:

''He’s gone COLD.''

Another tweeted:

''He’s so washed omg 💔.''

''He can’t even score pen these days'' @CFCLamps_ wrote.

''He can’t dodge the memes now, ffs'' @Trop_cfc added.

''Jus going through a really rough patch😭'' @longlivedapope chimed in.

''Overall he is fine'' – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said Cole Palmer was unfazed by goal drought ahead of Premier League clash with Leicester City

After a bright start to the 2024-25 campaign, Cole Palmer has endured a poor run of form of late. His last goal for Chelsea came against Bournemouth in the Premier League in January. Apart from that, he has squandered a host of glorious chances in his last couple of games for the Blues.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s game with Leicester, manager Enzo Maresca said Palmer was not worried about his lack of goals in recent weeks. The Italian manager said in the pre-match press conference (via beIN Sports):

"When you score a goal, you are more happy because your goals help the team to win. But overall, Cole is fine. He's happy. He knows he's struggled to score goals in this moment, but that it's something normal that during the season can happen. Watching him during the training session, you don't think it's affecting him, he's fantastic."

Cole Palmer has scored 14 goals and provided six assists for Chelsea across competition this season.

