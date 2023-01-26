"He’s gone there for money" - Arsenal legend makes bold Mykhailo Mudryk claims after Chelsea move

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has come to the defense of Mykhailo Mudryk, who opted to join Chelsea instead of the Gunners. Wright commented on the Arsecast Podcast, acknowledging that Mudryk must have had an arduous decision to make, yet ultimately, it is up to the player to decide where he wants to play.

Although the Gunners were widely interested in Mudryk, the Ukraine international signed for the Blues for a deal worth around £88.5m. This has made him one of the most expensive transfers at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about Mudryk's snub and eventual move to west London, Wright stated (via Metro):

“With Mudryk I was very excited about that. With the money it started to get into the realm where it could knock us off our axes in terms of what we’re trying to do. He looks like the kind of guy that would fit into our group. I was a bit disappointed but not disappointed that Arsenal went ‘That’s fine.'"

He continued:

“He’s gone there for money. I’m not going to blame him because he’s someone who has had a lot more going on around him personally and in his life.”

As well as Mykhailo Mudryk, Chelsea acquired Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Belgian international had been repeatedly connected to the Bridge since Graham Potter was appointed manager.

Arsenal continue pushing for West Ham United midfielder amidst Chelsea interest

According to a report by the Guardian, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is leaning more towards a move to Arsenal than to Chelsea. The reason for his reported interest in a move to North London is the Gunners' Spanish manager, Mikel Arteta, and his tactical plans for the midfielder.

Declan Rice of West Ham United

Rice came through the Chelsea academy with his friend Mason Mount before being released as a teenager. However, he has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the division with West Ham and could potentially become the most expensive British player of all time.

At 24, Rice is considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and is expected to improve even further in the coming years. Reports suggest that his preference to join Arsenal is due to his belief that Arteta can help him develop as a player.

Rice's contract with West Ham runs until the summer of 2024 and given the team's current campaign, he will likely be looking to secure a move soon. Arsenal is not deterred by West Ham's asking price, following their decision to pull out of a deal for Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk.

They will be hoping to bring Rice in to provide elite competition and cover for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

