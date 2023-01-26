"He's gone for the money" – Arsenal legend takes brutal dig at Chelsea new signing Mykhailo Mudryk

Arsenal legend David Seaman has asserted that Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea only for financial reasons earlier this month.

Mudryk, 22, flirted with the Gunners throughout the first two weeks of the ongoing winter transfer window before joining their rivals in a deal worth up to £89 million. Prior to his move, he registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk this season.

A right-footed forward blessed with pace and directness, the Ukraine international made his Chelsea debut as a second-half substitute against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (January 21). During his impressive 35-minute cameo, he completed 13 passes and two dribbles, won three tackles and seven duels, and made four recoveries.

Speaking on Seaman Says podcast, Seaman lauded Mudryk for his fine debut for Chelsea and claimed that he was disappointed about Arsenal missing out on the electric attacker's signature. He said:

"When he came on, he looked really good! I was impressed with a lot of his control, the way he was going past defenders, the little passes that he saw. I thought he looked special and I would've liked him at Arsenal, if I'm honest. He's gone for the money!"

Sharing his thoughts on Mudryk's failed move, Seaman added:

"You would think that [Gabriel] Martinelli would be the one because when Mudryk came on against Liverpool, he was on the left so would it be for Martinelli or as another striker. I'm quite happy that he didn't come as he would've upset the squad. I'm sure it would!"

Shedding light on the Gunners' financial strength, Seaman continued:

"We can't compare with people like Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and even Manchester Utd on the financial side of deals. If we do something really special this year, that puts us back up there."

Arsenal have so far snapped up Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior for a combined sum of around £48 million in January.

Arsenal prepared to rival Chelsea in race to sign 2 transfer targets this month: Reports

According to Evening Standard, Arsenal have earmarked Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Everton's Amadou Onana as alternative targets for West Ham captain Declan Rice. Both midfielders have been linked with Chelsea of late, with Brighton already rejecting two transfer bids over £55 million for the Ecuadorian's services.

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League this season. He has scored two goals and laid out three assists in 31 overall games for the Seagulls so far.

Onana, on the other hand, has been a shining light in Everton's flailing squad this season. Since arriving from LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer, the 21-year-old Belgian midfielder has netted one goal and provided as many assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

