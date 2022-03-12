"He’s good enough to play for Chelsea or Tottenham" - Paddy Kenny claims Manchester United star leaving the club would be a massive blow

Paddy Kenny has urged Manchester United to keep Marcus Rashford at the club at all costs. The former Leeds United goalkeeper believes the Englishman is good enough to play for Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Rashford is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford after falling out of favor. Ralf Rangnick has often used him as a substitute, and the Englishman is keen to play regularly.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

The Manchester United star has been at the club since the academy days but is open to leaving if the incoming manager is not keen on playing him every week. Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny believes the Red Devils should do all they can to keep Rashford. He said:

"It would be a massive blow for them. I have no doubt, if Rashford leaves, he will stay in the Premier League. They will be making a rival stronger. He's good enough to play for Chelsea or Tottenham, and I could see him there."

"I think a move to Man City is probably off the cards though. If Man United don't want to keep him there will be a lot of interest. Those other clubs are better to be at as well because Man United are going nowhere. I know he's a Manchester boy but you have to do what is best for your career and a move to London to pay for a club who are always in the Champions League must be appealing to a player like Rashford," Kenny added.

Arsenal urged to steal Marcus Rashford from Manchester United

Ray Parlour has urged his former side to swoop for Marcus Rashford in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSG No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSGNo new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time.

The talkSPORT pundit believes he would be vital for the club and said:

"Marcus Rashford is going through a bit of a bad spell but he's a top player. I am sure lots of clubs will be enquiring about Marcus Rashford if he was available in the summer. Certainly Arsenal, I would love him to come to Arsenal. That's the position Arsenal need to look at this summer, it's vital for the club."

Manchester United are yet to decide on their next manager and will wait before making the final decision on the England international's future.

Edited by Parimal