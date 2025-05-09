“He’s so good” - Gary Neville names ‘unbelievable’ Inter star who would be good signing for Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has named an Inter Milan star whom the Red Devils should consider signing. Speaking on The Overlap (via Metro), Neville pointed out Denzel Dumfries would be an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim's formation.

Dumfries accumulated two goals and three assists in his outings against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. He garnered attention from Neville, who enjoyed the fabulous second leg which Inter won 4-3. The Englishman said after the game:

"Do you know what I kept thinking during the game? With the way Man United are playing with a back-five and wing-backs under Ruben Amorim, I was thinking about that right wing-back."

Dumfries marauded down the right flank for Inter, and provided two assists in the second leg at the San Siro. Lauding his efforts, Neville added:

"I was thinking about Dumfries for United. I would like to see him in the Premier League, wouldn’t you? How good was he? He was unbelievable. He’s so good, so good."

Dumfries, 29, had just returned from a hamstring injury. He had missed the UCL quarter-finals against Bayern Munich. However, across the two legs of the semi-final, he recorded two goals and three assists, contributing to five goals of his team's tally of seven.

Dumfries could be an ideal fit at Manchester United

Although Denzel Dumfries is 29, his dynamic nature can be a positive for Manchester United if they consider signing him. The right wing-back has scored 10 goals and delivered six assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

Ruben Amorim likes playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation. This shape demands the presence of two dynamic wing-backs, who can add equally to both attack and defense.

Dumfries, who initially started as a right-back, later shifted to a right wing-back role. Inzaghi, at Inter, also likes playing with a similar five-man backline to Amorim. He uses Federico Dimarco and Dumfries on the wings. Notably, the wing-backs collectively have recorded 31 goal contributions this season.

Amorim either uses Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui on the right flank. Both players have been successful as right wing-backs in recent times. But Dumfries could add a different dimension to United if the board goes after his signature.

Both Inter Milan and Manchester United have qualified for their respective continental tournaments' finals. While Inzaghi's side will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL final, the Red Devils will play fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League summit clash.

