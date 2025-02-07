“He’s too good for the highest level of football” - Jamie Carragher offers rave review of Liverpool star after Carabao Cup semi-final win

Jamie Carragher has once again hailed Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the greatest defender in Premier League history. He believes that the Dutchman is too good for the highest level of football and does not see a weakness in his game.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal, Carragher opined that Van Dijk made things look too easy on the pitch. He recalled the Liverpool captain's face off with Erling Haaland and said:

“He’s too good for the highest level of football. It’s almost like it’s still too easy for him. It almost feels like there should be another level above that for Van Dijk because he plays the game with such ease. I watched him here against Haaland – the best goalscorer around, a big, powerful lad who’s got pace – and it doesn’t even feel like [Van Dijk] is trying. Has he sprinted in the game tonight?”

Trending

The Liverpool legend went on to state that it was never a debate if Van Dijk was the best Premier League defender ever and said:

“You said before that he’s the best [center-back] in the Premier League. He is the best, but it’s not even a debate. This nonsense about all the other defenders who are great defenders, and I’ve played with a lot of them, he’s so far above it. It’s a joke. Football is that easy for him. I’ve never seen a player at that ease, probably in any position, not just at centre-back. It’s a walk in the park for him.”

Virgil van Dijk arguably escaped a booking in the 4-0 win over Tottenham. The Dutchman seemed to have elbowed Richarlison early in the game but the referee did not deem it a violent move and he was not shown a card.

Liverpool seal place in Carabao Cup final with thumping win over Tottenham

Liverpool sealed their place in the final of the Carabao Cup after their thumping 4-0 win over Tottenham in the second leg. The Reds overcame a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and are now looking to defend their title, which they won by defeating Chelsea in the final last season.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the first half, before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 from the spot early in the second half. Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk scored late in the game to end any possibility of a comeback from Tottenham.

The Reds will face Newcastle United, who defeated Arsenal in their semifinal clash, in the final at Wembley on March 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback