"He's too good" - Ian Wright talks up Arsenal's pursuit of 'fearless' Premier League superstar

Ian Wright has given a glowing verdict of Brighton & Hove Albion's rising star Evan Ferguson who appears to be on Arsenal's radar.

Ferguson has been a revelation at Brighton since making his debut in 2021. The 18-year-old has already bagged four goals in as many league games this season. This includes a memorable hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United last Saturday, September 2.

The plaudits are coming in thick and fast for the Republic of Ireland international and so too are claims that many of the Premier League's giants are keeping tabs, including Arsenal. Football Transfers reported in August that the Gunners are preparing a £100 million move for the in-form striker in 2024.

Wright has endorsed Ferguson's potential move to the Emirates when reacting to his display against Newcastle. He feels Brighton will soon find it difficult to hold on to Ferguson. They captured him from his boyhood club Bohemians in 2021 and he has already become one of the Seagulls' protagonists.

Ian Wright told Premier League Productions:

“They aren’t going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he is doing. He is too good. So intelligent – for 18, it’s really, really composed finishing."

Wright concluded by claiming that Roberto De Zerbi's side will eventually sell the exciting forward. He reckoned he can enjoy his football currently because he's not under the pressure of playing for a top-six club.

"He is fearless at 18," Ian Wright concluded. "Can you imagine being in the Premier League at 18? You’re not under the pressure you would be under like Garnacho would be under at Manchester United – you watch the way he plays, all the top teams, the top six teams. He can play in any of those teams. We know Brighton, at some stage, they will sell him."

Ferguson has bagged 14 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions since joining Brighton. He has also earned six caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The Irish striker signed a new deal with the Seagulls in April, which will keep him tied to the Amex until 2028. Thus, De Zerbi's side are under no pressure to sell but his excellent form may see the likes of Arsenal make their move.

Arsenal could reportedly face competition from Manchester City for Evan Ferguson

Pep Guardiola also appears to be an admirer of the Arsenal target.

Arsenal could be set to be rivaled by Manchester City in the race to sign Evan Ferguson. British newspaper outlet i reports that the Cityzens are weighing up a move for the Irishman to partner him with their enigmatic frontman Erling Haaland.

It's claimed that Ferguson could even become Haaland's successor should the Norweigan join Real Madrid in the future. He has four years left on his contract but talk of an eventual switch to the Santiago Bernabeu continues to grow.

Haaland, 23, has made a blistering start to his City career with 58 goals and 10 assists in just 59 games across competitions. Partnering the treble-winning striker with Ferguson could help Pep Guardiola's men continue to dominate English football for years.

Thus, Arsenal may need to be quick if they do want to capture the Brighton superstar. The Gunners boast Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as options but Ferguson may take Arteta's side to the next level.