“He’s so good” - Joel Embiid likens Real Madrid superstar with Ronaldo Nazario

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has lavished high praise on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, likening him with former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario.

Bellingham, 20, has made a sparkling start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer on a reported €103 million move. In 26 games across competitions, he has as many goal contributions, bagging 18 goals and eight assists.

Along with Artem Dovbyk of La Liga leaders Girona, Bellingham is atop the goals leaderboard. Los Blancos trail the surprise pacesetters by a point but will go back in front if they avoid defeat at Getafe on Thursday (February 1).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Nazario was one of the best strikers of his generation. He spent a productive five-season spell at the Bernabeu in the 2000s, contributing 103 goals and 35 assists in 177 games across competitions.

Comparing Bellingham with the two-time FIFA World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner, Embiid admitted that he didn't think the Englishman could be as prolific a goalscorer like Ronaldo (as per Madrid Zone):

“Man, he’s so good. I was already watching him at BVB. I didn’t think he was that good of a scorer. He’s always in right spaces. He’s like R9. It’s hard to explain, I’m watching every Madrid game trying to figure out how he’s so good.”

Meanwhile, Embiid is in the midst of a solid NBA season, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 34 outings for Philadelphia (29-17), who are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

"He's doing very well" - Real Madrid boss praises Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti recognises the fabulous start Jude Bellingham has had to life in the Spanish capital.

Apart from his goal contributions, he has seemingly adapted well to a foreign culture and language. The Italian boss has no qualms admitting that Bellingham, for him, is the best player in the world currently (as per Channels TV):

“He’s doing very well. He’s done very well in the first part of the season, taking into account he is adapting to our club and to a new culture, a new language. For us, obviously, he is the best.”

Los Blancos won the Supercopa Espana last month, their first trophy of the season. They're in an enticing La Liga title race with Girona and are also in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where they play RB Leipzig later this month.