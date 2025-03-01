“He’s too good a player for it to continue” - Darren Bent backs 26-year-old star to put an end to ‘big problem’ at Arsenal 

Football pundit Darren Bent has backed Arsenal star Martin Odegaard to put an end to his side's woes amid their recent struggles in the Premier League. The Gunners have dropped points in their last two league fixtures and are currently at 54 points in 27 games, 13 behind league leaders Liverpool (67).

In his last 10 club games, Odegaard has registered just two goals and a solitary assist. This has brought his total to three goals and six assists in 28 appearances this season. The numbers are especially underwhelming when we compare them to his 11 goals and as many assists in 48 games last season.

However, Darren Bent has predicted that Odegaard will be back in form soon. According to the former Ipswich Town marksman, Odegaard is too good a player to sustain a lean patch for too long. Speaking in a discussion on Inside Gooners, Bent stated (via TBR Football):

“So every single player that he knows in and amongst him, certainly from an attacking sense, is not there. Do you think maybe that’s why Odegaard, a little bit, well, not even a little bit, it’s fair to say, has struggled quite a lot recently.”

The English League Cup winner with Tottenham Hotspur continued:

"It’s a big, big problem. And listen, I think he’s too good of a player for it to continue. I think he will get better because I think he’s shown since his time at Arsenal that he, the levels that he can get to. So I think you haven’t really got to worry about him.”

At present, Arsenal's four key attackers are on the treatment table with injury. They are Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus. Furthermore, right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is also injured.

Ex-Liverpool star John Arne Riise explains Martin Odegaard's problem at Arsenal this season

In an interview with BetMGM, former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise commented on Odegaard's lack of form this season for Arsenal. According to him, Odegaard's injuries and a penchant to replicate last season's success are primarily responsible for his recent downfall.

During the discussion, Riise said (quoted by GOAL):

"It’s difficult for a player like Odegaard to have a great season and then repeat that, being in his position. I expected a little bit more from Martin Odegaard. The injuries might have given him more pain than he realises."

The UCL-winning left-back continued:

"What happened last season, he looked so free. His body language and everything was nice. Now, he is trying too hard to do the same thing, it’s not fluent. He’s over-thinking it sometimes. He’s trying too hard because he knows people are questioning his performances this year compared to last year and that makes any player try harder, but that can go in the opposite direction."

Riise continued by advising Odegaard to find mental peace and believe in his brilliance as a footballer.

"He just needs to find calmness. He knows how brilliant he is so just get back that feeling from one goal, one assist. Arsenal depend on him. If Arsenal are going to win the league, they need Martin Odegaard at 100 per cent," concluded Riise.

Up next, the Norwegian and his side will face PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 4 at Philips Stadion.

