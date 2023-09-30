"He’s a good player" - Darren Bent urges Liverpool to sign Manchester City star to bolster squad

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Liverpool to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit said that the former Leeds United man could prove to be a valuable addition to Klopp's side.

He said:

“I think Kalvin Phillips would have been disciplined enough to just sit there and know his role. He’s a good player, he’s not going to make them weaker.

“He could make them stronger because Mac Allister could then move into his natural position, although I really like Curtis Jones, I think he’s doing a great job.”

Bent suggested that the signing of the 27-year-old could enable Liverpool to move Alexis Mac Allister to his more natural position. The Argentina international, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, profiles as a natural eight but has been asked to play a deeper role for the Reds.

Football Transfers reported that Manchester City are looking to sell Phillips in the January transfer window. Since his £45 million move from Leeds last summer, he has struggled to find regular game time for Pep Guardiola's side. He made just two starts and 10 appearances off the bench in the 2022-23 campaign.

This season, he has just 45 minutes of action in the Premier League under his belt. However, Rodri's straight red against Nottingham Forest means that the 27-year-old could start City's upcoming clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He played the full 90 minutes in their EFL Cup loss to Newcastle United.

The addition of Phillips could signal the end of Liverpool's midfield rebuild. They have offloaded the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this window. Alongside Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were signed.

PL star forced move to Manchester City after Liverpool clause was blocked: Reports

Nunes spent just one season with Wolves.

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes kicked up a storm at Wolves' training ground prior to his move to the PL champions. According to The Telegraph, the 25-year-old refused to train with the team and left the training ground after he found out that the club rejected City's initial bid.

The report further added that Wolves were desperate to hold on to their player. They had beaten off competition from Liverpool to sign him for £38 million in 2022. It is believed that the club cancelled a clause that would have enabled the Reds to trigger a deal for him this summer.

Manchester City were keen on a deal for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze but moved to sign the Portugal international, knowing that Wolves' difficult financial situation would prove advantageous to them. He ended up joining them in a £53 million deal and can expect a fiery reception from the fans at Molineux when Guardiola's side travel to play Wolves on Saturday, September 30.