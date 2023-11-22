"He’s a good player" - Journalist claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a fan of 21-year-old PL star

According to journalist Steve Kay, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Crystal Palace striker Michael Olise.

Olise, 21, has six goals and 19 assists in 72 games across competitions for Palace since his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season. Although he has played just once this season, he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2022-23, garnering two goals and 11 assists in 37 Premier League outings.

The winger was close to joining Chelsea this summer after the Blues activated his release clause of £35 million. However, the 21-year-old opted to extend his stay at Palace, signing a new contract till 2027.

Meanwhile, Kay said on KS1TV about Arteta's interest in Olise (as per TBR):

“You mention Michael Olise there. He’s a good player, and, again, I know that Mikel Arteta is a fan of Olise, but, for me, I don’t know.

"He’s one of these players. He does it for Palace. He plays well, but, for me, Neto seems to have a bit more and would fit into Arsenal’s system more than Olise would.".

As per TBR, the Gunners are linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

What Crystal Palace chairman said after Arsenal target Michael Olise signed new contract

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish was understandably delighted when their talented winger spurned a move to Chelsea and signed a long-term contract with Palace.

Having scored the 'Premier League Goal of the Month' in Palace's 1-1 league draw with Manchester United in January, Olise was widely expected to move to the Blues, who were assembling a young team.

However, the Frenchman instead opted to continue his development at Palace. Parish said about the Arsenal-target:

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce Michael Olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club.”

Palace boss Roy Hodgson said about the development:

"It’s the best possible news we could have. His future here is very bright, and we can help him move very quickly on to another level."

Olise is currently struggling with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for France at the U-21 Championships in June.