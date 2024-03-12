"He's such a good player" - Mark Goldbridge explains why he prefers Liverpool's 'Player of the Year' contender to Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Mark Goldbridge feels Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has outperformed Manchester City's Bernardo Silva this season.

The midfield duo squared off in the Reds' 1-1 draw with the Cityzens at Anfield on Sunday (March 10). Mac Allister impressed, bagging an equalizer from the penalty spot as the two title rivals settled on a draw.

Mac Allister, 25, has been a massive hit since joining Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million last summer. The Argentine midfielder has been a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's side, registering four goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions.

Goldbridge was asked to pick between Mac Allister and Silva following the draw at Anfield. The YouTuber analyzed the two midfielder's battle on his Goldbridge Saves Football podcast:

"The interesting game Liverpool vs Man City was that Alexis Mac Allister played further forward, almost as the eight, and Bernardo Silva was playing centrally as well. I thought it was a really interesting either or."

Silva, 29, has made 35 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and five assists. He's regarded as one of the Premier League's best playmakers having flourished under Guardiola for several years.

However, Goldbridge questioned Silva's form for Manchester City this season and Pep Guardiola's use of the Portugal international:

"I don't know what it is with Pep this season but he doesn't seem to use Bernardo Silva as much and I thought he was gonna leave last summer... I dont think Man City are anywhere near as good as they were last year and Silva isn't anywhere near."

Goldbridge preferred Mac Allister to Silva and tipped him as a contender to win the Player of the Year award:

"I'd go Mac Allister over Silva, I mean he's such a good player... Alexis Mac Allister this season we spoke about him being signing of the season with Declan Rice. He's almost transcending that now. I think you've got to put him into the conversation for Player of the Year."

Mac Allister was a standout performer for Liverpool in their draw against Manchester City. He completed 12 of 17 final third passes, won eight duels, and made four tackles.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher named Bernardo Silva as Manchester City's best player

Jamie Carragher stressed Bernardo Silva's importance to the Cityzens.

Jamie Carragher gave a glowing verdict of Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva. The Liverpool icon thinks the Portuguese ace has been the reigning Premier League champions' best player over the last year (via manchestercity.news):

"I think Bernardo Silva this year has been Manchester City’s best player, outstanding again, last year as he always is so for me, Bernardo Silva."

Silva was crucial for City as they won the continental treble, posting seven goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions. His versatility was of huge benefit to Guardiola.

Carragher alluded to this:

"And also, gives you that nice balance [to his team], he’s playing on the side he likes to play on that left side of the midfield three."

Silva joined City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in July 2017 for a reported £43 million. He's won 15 major trophies with the Cityzens and made 341 appearances, bagging 63 goals and 64 assists.