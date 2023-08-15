"He’s too good not to be playing every week" - Arsenal star urged to leave as he cannot accept bench role

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been urged to call time on his spell at the Emirates Stadium and switch to another club by former Celtic striker John Hartson. He argued that the Gunners defender is too good to be relegated to a bench role in London.

It is worth noting that many expected Kieran Tierney to get a shot at left-back after Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up a calf injury. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided to snub the defender in favor of summer signing Jurrien Timber for their season opener against Nottingham Forest.

This didn't sit well with many, including John Hartson, who has now advised the 26-year-old to pack his bag and leave the Emirates Stadium. The former Celtic forward believes Tierney needs to do this for the sake of his career.

"Am I surprised? Probably," Hartson said on Go Radio. "After being there a couple of years, he hasn’t held down a regular place. We all thought he’d go down there and rip the Premier League up. We know of his talents but obviously, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko the Ukraine left-back, came from Manchester City."

"He’s a serial winner, he’s won titles and everything else, he’s a wonderful player. He can play left-back, he drifts into midfield, he’s another outstanding player, Zinchenko. I know Kieran can play a number of positions, such as centre-half, but with [William] Saliba and Gabriel [Magalhaes] there, they have some brilliant centre-backs as well, Arsenal."

"I’m not surprised he’s on the radar of several clubs, in particular a club that are going forward in the world in Newcastle, but am I surprised? No, not really. It hasn’t happened for him, but he’s too good not to be playing every week."

"He was totally out of the fray at the weekend, and wasn’t even a sub. Arsenal went on and won 2-1. I don’t know if he’s injured or had a knock, but maybe that relationship with the manager is not quite there," he added.

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners in action against Nottingham Forest

The Gunners got their Premier League season off to a winning start by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Bukayo Saka doubles Arsenal's lead with a long-range screamer six minutes later.

Forest showed signs of life in the second half and halved the deficit via Taiwo Awoniyi in the 82nd minute, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Up next, Mikel Arteta's men will take on Crystal Palace away from home on Matchday 2 on Monday, August 21. It remains to be seen if the Spaniard tactician will give the nod to Kieran Tierney to start on the left side of the defence.