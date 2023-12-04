"He's a good striker" – Emmanuel Petit wants Arsenal to sign Premier League star who has 'different qualities' from current crop of players

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to add Newcastle United star Alexander Isak to their ranks in the near future.

The Gunners, who are atop the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 33 points from 14 matches, currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their number nine options. While the Brazilian has scored five goals in 14 games this campaign, the homegrown Englishman has also bagged five goals in 20 overall appearances so far.

However, Petit is of the belief that Arsenal are in need of a different striker now. He told UK-based online bookmaker LuckyBlock.com (h/t football.london):

"Alexander Isak is tall, aggressive and has great technique. He wants to score every time he gets the ball but he needs to be more precise in his game. Physically and technically, he has a huge presence on the pitch. He's a good striker and he's someone that Arsenal would be very happy to have because he brings different qualities."

Claiming that the Gunners require a top number nine, Petit continued:

"Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah play in a similar way, they are different in terms of movement, but physically, technically and in their finishing they are not far apart. I get upset by Nketiah's finishing, and they need to have a striker who can score 30 goals in all competitions throughout the season, it's something missing if they want to improve."

Hailing 24-year-old Isak's first season for the Magpies, Petit concluded:

"Isak is a very good striker and finished very well in the second half of the season last year after being injured. He started well this year again. If he can avoid being injured, because it's been a problem since he arrived, we will see his real qualities."

Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a reported £59 million in 2022, has scored nine goals in 15 games so far this season.

Arsenal set to offload Eddie Nketiah soon

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are expected to cash in on Eddie Nketiah in the upcoming winter transfer window. They are hoping to land one of their three targets, namely Dusan Vlahovic, Benjamin Sesko or Ivan Toney, with their potential income in January 2024.

Nketiah, 24, has lately fallen down in his team's pecking order this season. He has been overlooked for Leandro Trossard for starting in the number role few times so far and could well seal an exit soon.

Vlahovic, who has been on Arsenal's radar since last year, has netted five goals in 12 outings for Juventus this season. Sesko has scored six times in 18 matches for RB Leizpig, while Toney is yet to feature for Brentford this season as he is serving a betting-related ban.