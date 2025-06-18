"He’s got a bit of an edge about him" - Pundit claims Arsenal should have signed Chelsea star in January

Football pundit Perry Groves has questioned Arsenal for not targeting Chelsea's new signing, Liam Delap, in the January window. He believes that the Gunners could have lured him for £40 million and solved their goal-scoring issues.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Groves said he was in awe of Delap after his debut for Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup. He added that the Englishman would have been perfect for Arsenal and said (via METRO):

"The big talking point is about Liam Delap. I said, ‘why is he still on the bench, why haven’t you bought him on at the start of the second half?’ He made your team look different just by his movement, the first bit of action he had he went long, came short, then he span. The midfield players know straight away his movement is excellent. His movement for Enzo Fernandez’s goal is outstanding, and the cross into the six-yard-box was perfect, and when you see the replay he’s put swazz on it.

"I think he’s going to make a massive difference to Chelsea, and I said that Arsenal should have bought him in January for £40m. He’s got a bit of edge you want in a centre-forward. He’s got a bit of an edge about him, when you sign for a new club, he’s a big signing, he’s a young player, he scored goals for Ipswich last season, you’re on trial. Your first training session, they [Delap’s Chelsea teammates] are looking at you thinking, ‘are you as good as you think you are?’"

Chelsea signed Delap this summer after activating his £30 million release clause following Ipswich Town's relegation. Groves believes Arsenal could have paid a £10 million premium and got the striker in the January window when they reportedly targeted Ollie Watkins.

Gary Lineker also questioned why Arsenal did not sign Chelsea star

Gary Lineker, on the Rest Is Football podcast earlier this month, questioned why Arsenal did not try to sign Liam Delap. He believes that Chelsea have signed the right player to compete with Nicolas Jackson. He said (via Mirror):

"Delap to Chelsea, interesting one. I thought maybe Arsenal would go for him. Perhaps they did, I don't know, but Chelsea have got their man. We'd said, didn't we, many times that Chelsea needed backup for [Nicolas] Jackson up top or an alternative. I think he's a young, exciting centre forward."

Arsenal have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

