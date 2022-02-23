"He’s got the chance to walk in the shoes of Didier Drogba" - Joe Cole urges Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to focus on his game

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes that Romelu Lukaku has the ability to emulate club legend Didier Drogba if he focuses on his game.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' 2-0 win against Lille in the UEFA Champions League, Cole urged Lukaku to stop thinking about Inter Milan and start focusing on Chelsea. He said:

"It was ill-advised, how it come out. I think Tuchel handled it brilliantly, it got put to bed. I think with Romelu, it is all between his ears. He’s in the situation he’s in, he can’t hanker about being back in Italy. He has got the chance here to be Chelsea’s No 9, he’s got the chance to walk in the shoes of Didier Drogba, his hero, the great No 9s we have seen at this club. He needs to put it all to bed, ignore all the noise and concentrate on his game. We have seen him score all types of goals, he is the complete striker when he is right."

Lukaku publicly stated his desire to return to the Italian side earlier this season, which was met with contempt and ridicule by people across the sport.

The Belgian has also struggled this season and has only managed to score 10 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

"It will eventually get there" - Cole on Lukaku's form at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku in action for the Blues

Cole also tried to determine why Lukaku has had a disappointing seasons so far. The pundit questioned the striker's positioning, but believes that the Belgian will be able to overcome his slump. He said:

"Is it the service? Is it the runs? It is a little bit of both. It needs to be addressed. With strikers, even if the ball is not good you have got to be there, then you can look at yourself. He needs to make sure he is in the right position every single time and if the ball doesn’t come, do it again and do it again and it will eventually get there."

