"He's got no clue", "His sacking is going to be beautiful" - Manchester United fans unhappy as Ten Hag names XI to face Bayern in UCL fixture

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) have vented their frustrations at Erik ten Hag after he named his starting XI to take on Bayern Munich. The two sides are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford later today (Tuesday, December 12).

The Red Devils have struggled to get anything going this season, losing 11 out of their 23 games to date across all competitions. Their woes have translated into their Champions League performances. They are at the bottom of Group A with just four points from five games, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Manchester United will need to dig deep and secure all three points against the Bavarians to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are in second and third place respectively with five points, hence, even a draw could spell disaster for Erik ten Hag and Co.

Andre Onana starts in goal for the Red Devils against Bayern. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw make up the defense. The midfield consists of Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes. Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Manchester United fans aren't confident with their starting XI, with many hoping Ten Hag will be given the sack if they lose. One fan posted:

"He’s got no clue"

Another fan wrote:

"His sacking is going to be beautiful."

Frankfurt in the lead to sign Manchester United star on loan amid Girona interest: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via @UnitedStandMUFC), Bundesliga club Frankfurt lead the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan in January. While talks between both clubs are reportedly advanced, La Liga leaders Girona are also interested in making a move for the Dutchman but are offering different terms.

The Red Devils signed Van de Beek in the summer of 2020 from Ajax for a reported transfer fee of £35 million. The Old Trafford faithful harbored great hope that he would be an instant success in the Premier League. But he struggled to break into the starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskaer due to fitness and form issues.

The 26-year-old endured an unsuccessful loan at Everton in 2022 before returning to Manchester United this summer. His fortunes haven't improved under Ten Hag and has only made two appearances in total this season, playing just 21 minutes of first-team football.

Van de Beek will be aiming to kickstart his career in the January window, with a loan move to Frankfurt currently being the most likely option.