“He’s got everything” - Ex-Spurs midfielder once suggested Chelsea linked Enzo Maresca is better than Pochettino and Mourinho

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, who has played for esteemed tacticians like Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, believes Chelsea-linked Enzo Maresca is the best manager he has worked with. According to reports, Leicester City boss Maresca is closing in on the Chelsea job ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season and have been on the hunt for a new manager over the last week. Many names have been linked with the vacant position, including erstwhile Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge reportedly prefer Enzo Maresca, who worked with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. He led Leicester City to the Championship title in 2023-24, securing an immediate return to the Premier League for the Foxes.

During the 2023-24 season, former Tottenham Hotspur man Harry Winks sat down with Sky Sports to discuss his impressive debut campaign at the King Power Stadium. The Englishman put much of his success down to the work of Maresca. He said:

"He's by far the best manager I've worked for. He's incredible. Everybody will say he's going right to the top in terms of managerial stature. He's got everything. He's a great man manager."

"He's tactically incredible in some of the decisions that he tells us to do before the game and how he views the match is something I've never experienced before in football."

"So yeah, he's opened my eyes a lot to football and the way it's played and the kind of Pep Guardiola style as well - who I know he worked with for a while as well."

"So I'm loving my football, it works perfectly for me. It's exactly the kind of football that I want to play and buy into and I think since he has come in, I've learned so much and continue to do that."

During his time with the Lilywhites, Winks worked with managers like Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte, who are all highly regarded in the footballing world.

Chelsea granted permission to hold Maresca talks - Reports

Leicester City have granted Chelsea permission to hold talks with manager Enzo Maresca, who is wanted at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are keen to wrap up a deal for the Italian manager as soon as possible.

Mauricio Pochettino parted ways with the club last week, and they have moved quickly to target a manager suited to how the club wants to play.

The 44-year-old has a release clause of around £10 million in his contract at the King Power Stadium, where he has worked for just one season. He is one of the most highly rated young managers in football, and his experience with the Foxes was reportedly a key point for the Chelsea executives.