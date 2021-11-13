"He's got everything. He's a super player" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaps praise on Chelsea star

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has lauded Chelsea wing-back Reece James for his scintillating performances this season. Wright believes Reece James is keeping Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the England team due to his exemplary performances for club and country.

Reece James set up England's first goal and helped Gareth Southgate's side keep a clean sheet in their 5-0 win over Albania on. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists in twelve appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Ian Wright has heaped praise on the England fullback for his progression over the last couple of years. Reece James has overtaken Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in the race to become England's first-choice right back.

'He's keeping someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold out, who is a fantastic player himself. He's got everything. His delivery is amazing, his closing down. He's got the ability and strength to progress the ball, he's so combative. He's a super player," Ian Wright told ITV.

Reece James has undoubtedly become a key member for Chelsea this season and is currently one of the best players in Thomas Tuchel's squad. The 21-year-old played a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, as well as their recent UEFA Super Cup win.

Reece James has scored four goals and provided four assists in eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season. The Blues are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having accumulated 26 points in their opening eleven league games. They are three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Chelsea's core group of youngsters are making the difference for the Blues this season

Chelsea have often been accused of not providing opportunities for youth products and youngsters over the years. The Blues have, however, focused on developing a number of their academy products in recent seasons.

The likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have become regulars in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

Chelsea have a number of young prospects who have been sent out on loan to play regular football. Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour have caught the eye at times during their loan spells with Crystal Palace and Norwich City. The duo are expected to become key players for Chelsea in the near future.

