"He’s got everything" - Pundit feels Premier League defender is on par with William Saliba, tips him to emulate Virgil van Dijk

Premier League icon Jamie Redknapp has given a glowing verdict of Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven by comparing him to William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk.

Van de Ven, 22, joined Spurs from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to £43 million. The Dutch centre-back has become an instant hit with the Lilywhites, putting in excellent performances and stunning fans with his pace.

The two-cap Netherlands international has appeared 22 times across competitions, helping Tottenham keep five clean sheets. He's also chipped in with two goals and has been key for Ange Postecoglou's side in their race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Redknapp feels Van de Ven is performing at a similar level to Arsenal's Saliba, 23, whom many tout as the Premier League's best young defender. The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports (via TEAMTalk):

"Arsenal fans will look at Saliba who is a great young defender as well, but I think this guy’s equally as good. He’s got everything going for him. You see the difference when Spurs lost him when he had his hamstring injuries."

Van de Ven picked up a hamstring during the winter period that was catastrophic for Spurs. They suffered four defeats in nine league games and went unbeaten in four games once he returned in January.

Redknapp compared the Dutchman to his compatriot Van Dijk, 32, who is in stellar form this season and regarded as one of the Premier League's all-time greats:

"I think if he stays injury free there’s no reason why he can’t almost emulate what Virgil van Dijk’s done. When Virgil was a similar age, Virgil wasn’t producing the performances that he is right now."

Van Dijk didn't arrive in English football until 2015 when he joined Southampton from Celtic. His big-money move to Anfield took place three years later at 26 years old.

However, the Liverpool captain has been one of his generation's most talented defenders. He's made 261 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, winning eight major trophies.

Micky van de Ven wants to follow in Van Dijk's footsteps in the Premier League

Micky van de Ven looks up to Virgil van Dijk.

Van de Ven waxed lyrical about Van Dijk earlier this season when Liverpool met Tottenham in September. He dubbed his fellow countryman as one of the best Premier League defenders (via The Mirror):

"I think Virgil was the last couple of years and this year also one of the best defenders in the Premier League, for sure."

The veteran defender's best season was perhaps when the Reds won the title in 2020. He made 50 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 17 clean sheets while chipping in with five goals and two assists.

Van de Ven alluded to this:

"The year they grabbed the title he was unbelievable and showed how important he is for Liverpool. He shows how important he is the last couple of years. Yeah, that is my ambition to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League."

Van de Ven will face Van Dijk again when Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on May 5. He was on the winning side in their last encounter in a controversial 2-1 home win with Klopp's troops finishing the game with nine men.

