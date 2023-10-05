"He’s got everything" - Rio Ferdinand backs Chelsea star to become key player for England 

Rio Ferdinand expects Chelsea defender Levi Colwill to become a future star with the England national team.

Colwill has earned a consistent starting berth under Mauricio Pochettino this season at Stamford Bridge. He's impressed with consistent performances, helping the Blues keep four clean sheets and chipping in with one assist in nine games across competitions.

The 20-year-old's stock continues to grow following a breakout loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2022-23 campaign. He was also instrumental in England U21's capture of the European Championships in the summer with the Three Lions not conceding a single goal all tournament.

Ferdinand has now backed Colwill to become part of Gareth Southgate's plans with the England senior team. The Manchester United legend reckons he has all the tools to become key for the Three Lions (via football.london):

"I see him as the England centre-half in waiting because I think he’s got everything. I seen him at Brighton, composure, asked to play a different way, adapted straight away. As long as he stays on it, his mindset stays strong, works at his game still, I think he’s got a huge opportunity."

Some may compare Colwill's calmness on the ball to that of Ferdinand. The 81-cap former England international was renowned for his ball-playing abilities as a center-back.

Colwill does face competition for a place in Southgate's Three Lions side with the likes of John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, and Harry Maguire all vying for a place at next year's European Championships should the nation qualify.

However, Colwill could be handed the chance to show Southgate he deserves that spot should he be announced in the England manager's squad today (October 5). The English coach will name his squad for an upcoming friendly against Australia (October 13) and a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy four days later.

Frank Lampard praises stand-in Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has taken up a leadership role this season.

Conor Gallagher may also expect to be named in Southgate's squad having already earned nine caps for England, bagging one assist. He made his debut for his national team in November 2021.

The 23-year-old had endured a difficult period at Chelsea with his performances coming under scrutiny. Some have questioned Blues boss Pochettino's decision to continuously start him.

However, Gallagher has started silencing his doubters with some impressive showings as of late. He's also been standing in as captain in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. The English midfielder has made nine appearances across competitions.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lavished praise on Gallagher and has explained why coaches are fond of the versatile midfielder. He told Sky Sports (via The Sun):

"Sometimes you pick a team and people say why do you keep playing Conor Gallagher? Because of his desire to play for the club, the desire to raise standards and train hard."

Lampard then alluded to his current role as a stand-in skipper of the west Londoners. It's a role that Gallagher recently explained was a dream come true:

"When I went back to the club he trained every day like he really wanted to show something. Being part-time captain gives him a chance to really kick on with his Chelsea career."

Gallagher was linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge in the summer with Tottenham Hotspur interested. However, Spurs were unable to meet Chelsea's £50 million valuation, per talkSPORT.