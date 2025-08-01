“He’s got no future at Chelsea, it’s obvious to see” - Agbonlahor tells 28-year-old Blues star to find new club

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell should look for pastures anew. The 28-year-old left-back has been at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

Chilwell has made 107 appearances across competitions for the Blues, contributing nine goals and 13 assists. That includes a lone outing last season, having spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.

Despite being contracted at Stamford Bridge till 2027, Chilwell faces an uncertain future at the club. Agbonlahor thinks so as he told talkSPORT (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I just think he needs to find a club where he’s going to be number one. Crystal Palace was never going to work. (Tyrick) Mitchell is a top left-back.

“He needs to maybe go down to a lower club in the Premier League. If that’s a Leeds, if it’s a Sunderland, if it’s a Burnley, just play week in, week out. We’ve seen Kyle Walker and all he’s won in the game, and he’s gone to Burnley."

Agbonlahor added:

“I just want to see Chilwell enjoy his football. Will his wages be a problem with a loan to a Premier League club? But he’s got no future at Chelsea. It’s obvious to see.”

The 2015-16 Premier League champion has won three titles with the Blues, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021. With Palace on loan last season, he helped them win the FA Cup.

What's next for Chelsea?

Blues boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are coming off a long 2024-25 season, culminating with their triumph in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States with a 3-0 win over quadruple winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Before that, Enzo Maresca's side had created history by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, becoming the first team to win European club football's three major competitions. They also finished strongly in the league, sealing fourth place and a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

As per the BBC, the Blues have two pre-season fixtures lined up, first against Bayer Leverkusen on August 8 and AC Milan two days later, both at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca's side open their new Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on August 17.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More