"He's got a great attitude" – Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to launch move for Chelsea star who 'works really hard'

Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged Reds manager Jurgen Klopp to launch a move for England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount, 24, has established himself as a regular starter for Chelsea over the past three seasons. Since returning from two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County, he has helped his boyhood club lift three trophies.

A tireless playmaker adept at operating in multiple roles, the 36-cap England star has popped up on Liverpool's transfer radar due to his ongoing contract situation, as per The Guardian. He is in the final 18 months of his current deal and is yet to pen an improved contract.

During an interview with Freebets.com, Barnes was queried whether Mount would be a quality addition to Liverpool's squad. He responded:

"Absolutely. He can play in any of the front three positions or the midfield positions. He's got a great attitude, he's still young, he's English, he understands and he works really hard. But alongside [Jude] Bellingham, [Declan] Rice... most of the players whom we would want to improve us now won't be available in January."

Mount, who has been at Chelsea since the tender age of 6, has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 187 games across all competitions for Graham Potter's side. Should he secure a move to the Reds in the upcoming summer, he would add to their home-grown quota of players.

Apart from Mount, Liverpool is also keeping tabs on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, Matheus Nunes, Sofyan Amrabat, Ruben Neves, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone, and Sander Berge.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Bellingham : Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 News #Bellingham: Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/gQihoVzY7P

Roberto De Zerbi comments on Chelsea and Liverpool-linked midfielder's future

Speaking at a pre-match press conference last week, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi expressed his hopes of retaining Moises Caicedo at the club until the end of the ongoing campaign. He said:

"Caicedo is very important for us and I hope he finishes the season with us. It's always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it's good news for us. The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like in last games, it's possible that in the summer he can leave for another team."

Caicedo, 21, has recently popped up on Chelsea and Liverpool's radar due to his world-class performances at the heart of the midfield. He is valued at around £75 million, as per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

Poll : 0 votes