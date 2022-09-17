“He’s got the hunger and desire” – Rio Ferdinand feels Premier League star is in contention to win Ballon d’Or

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be in contention to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this year.

The Norwegian superstar has made a blistering start to life at the Etihad following his £51.2 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The striker once found himself on the scoresheet again as Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday (September 17).

Jack Grealish silenced his critics by scoring the opener just 55 seconds after kick-off. Haaland doubled the Cityzens' advantage after 16 minutes, scoring with his first touch of the game. Nathan Collins saw a red card in the 33rd minute to add further misery to Bruno Lage's side before Phil Foden scored the third in the second half.

Haaland has already found the back of the net 11 times in seven Premier League outings while scoring 14 in 10 games across all competitions. The Norwegian has also become the first Premier League player to score in each of his first four appearances away from home.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the coveted Norwegian attacker will be in contention for the Ballon d'Or if he keeps performing at this level. The former England international has also backed Haaland to break many Premier League records. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"He's on the right track. I'm saying 35 [goals]. He's got the ability to break records because he's in a team that absolutely dominates. He's got the hunger and desire. He's in [contention for the Ballon d'Or]."

"If he carries on this form, if City win the Champions League, there's no question, there won't be anybody who can get near him. He scored with his first touch today. He wasn't involved in the game but he doesn't care about that."

Erling Haaland could be competing for the Ballon d'Or in the years to come

Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe is widely touted to become the next football rivalry after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Norwegian has taken no time at all to showcase his insane goalscoring ability following his move to Manchester City.

The Cityzens have been arguably the strongest team in Europe for quite some time now. However, Haaland's arrival has certainly made them a lot more dangerous going forward.

If the Norwegian can keep scoring goals, he could not only win the Ballon d'Or but also become one of the greatest forwards to ever grace the game.

