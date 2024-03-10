"He's got the Indian sign" - Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool need Mohamed Salah to start against Manchester City

Jamie Carragher thinks that it's vital Mohamed Salah starts for Liverpool in their crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City today (March 10).

The Reds host the Cityzens at Anfield with both sides challenging for the title. Arsenal leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders at the top of the table after beating Brentford 2-1 yesterday.

However, the Gunners are just a point above Liverpool and two points above Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who are second. If any side comes out on top today they will move to the top of the league with 10 games remaining.

There are question marks over Mohamed Salah's availability heading into the game. The Egyptian superstar has just returned from a muscle injury, coming off the bench in his side's 5-1 win against Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg (March 7).

Carragher stressed the importance of Salah starting for Klopp's Reds in their hopes of beating Manchester City (via Sky Sports):

"I think it's massive because he's Liverpool's best goalscorer... he's got the Indian sign if you like over Manchester City."

Salah has been a thorn in City's side for several years, bagging 11 goals and six assists in 20 games across competitions. He's been on the winning side on seven of the two title rivals' 20 games.

Carragher feels if Salah starts Klopp will have almost his strongest starting XI:

"I think if Mo Salah finds himself in the starting 11, even though Liverpool have had injury problems of late, when you look at that team it's not a million miles away from their best 11."

Salah has been in red-hot form this season, posting 19 goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions. He's the club's top scorer and Carragher doesn't think Klopp has a direct replacement:

"They don't really have a direct replacement to come in and fill that role so I think it's vital he starts the game."

Cody Gakpo started on the right of Klopp's attack in their win against Sparta Prague. But, the Dutch attacker is a different profile to Salah and hasn't produced the numbers the Egypt international has conjured up.

Mohamed Salah can break a goalscoring record in Liverpool's clash against Manchester City

Mohamed Salah is currently tied with club legend Ian Rush.

Mohamed Salah's prolific spell at Anfield has seen him break several records. He is the Merseysider's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 154 goals in 252 games.

The former AS Roma forward is targeting yet another record in Liverpool's encounter with Manchester City. He has the opportunity to become the first player in the club's history to score at least 20 goals in seven consecutive seasons.

Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions. He struck 32 goals in the 2017-18 season, 22 in 18-19 and 23 in 21-22 (joint winner with Son Heung-Min).