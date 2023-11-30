"He's got a lovely touch" - Michael Owen says Arsenal attacker reminds him of Dimitar Berbatov after 6-0 Lens thrashing 

Premier League icon Michael Owen has likened Arsenal forward Kai Havertz's touch and ability on the ball to that of former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The pundit, while acknowledging the German attacker's talent, remains unsure of his best position on the pitch. Following Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of RC Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday (29 November), Owen said on TNT Sports:

"It's a bit of a conundrum with him, I don't think he scores enough goals to be a centre-forward, has he got the pace to be a wide man? Maybe ghosts in and plays inside a little bit, there's no doubt about his talent."

The former Manchester United striker added:

"He's got a lovely touch, a lovely way about him. He reminds me a bit of Berbatov, the way he takes the ball and his lovely touch. There's definitely a brilliant player in there."

Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £65 million. The Germany international endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates, scoring just one goal in his first 19 appearances for the club.

However, he has seen an upturn in form recently. Havertz scored the match-winner in his side's 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend, helping them move to the top of the Premier League table.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star also opened the scoring in Arsenal's win over Lens last night. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, and Jorginho got on the scoresheet as well.

"That’s a different edge" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star's 'aggression' in 6-0 win over Lens

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lauded Bukayo Saka for his scrappy goal against Lens. The Spanish manager emphasized the importance of getting the job done and finding the back of the net in such situations.

During the first half, Havertz laid the ball onto Martinelli, who cut in from the right and had a go at goal. The Brazilian's strike was saved by the Lens goalkeeper and the ball deflected off his hands.

Saka, who was in the box, seemingly attempted to receive it but managed to put it past the keeper with his touch. Speaking about the England international's strike after the game, Arteta told reporters (per the club's official website):

"That’s a different edge to score ugly goals as well and be involved in this action that gives an advantage to your teammate and he did it as well against Burnley when he won that header for Leo, and that’s a different kind of aggression that’s good in this game and that’s a really positive thing to see."

Saka grabbed an assist as well, setting up Jesus' goal in the first half. Arsenal went on to win the match 6-0.