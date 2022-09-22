“He’s got a new manager to impress, he’s got this injury to shake off fully which could play on the back of his mind” – Arsenal legend says he hopes Aubameyang struggles at Chelsea

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has admitted he hopes Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang struggles at Chelsea. He added that the striker has a lot to do to impress new manager Graham Potter now that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked.

Chelsea signed Aubameyang at the very end of the transfer window from Barcelona to bolster their attack.

Tuchel, who worked with the forward at Borussia Dortmund, pushed for the move but was sacked earlier this month due to their poor performances.

Speaking to Free Super Tips, Winterburn admitted that the striker had issues at Arsenal towards the end. Hence, he believes it made sense for Aubameyang to return to the Premier League. He said:

"It didn't surprise me if I'm honest. Listen there was issues at Arsenal, they let him go and all of a sudden, he's moved back to the Premier League. He came back to a manager he's played under before, so it made sense, but unfortunately that manager has now gone."

He added:

"It's just a case of clean slate and go again. He had a good period at Arsenal, but it went sour towards the end, but he's got to try and rebuild himself at Chelsea who have had an interesting start to the season."

Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 matches for Arsenal and also led them in his final years at the club. However, a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta saw his contract terminated and he joined Barcelona in January 2022.

He has now returned to the Premier League and Winterburn hopes that Aubameyang flops for Chelsea, as he added:

"It'll be a case of 'can Aubameyang get himself back to the striker he was at Arsenal where he was getting 20 Premier League goals a season?'. That's what he will want and what Chelsea will want, obviously from my point of view I hope that doesn't happen because it means they'll be moving up the league."

He added:

"He's got a new manager to impress, he's got this injury to shake off fully which could play on the back of his mind. We all know what he's capable of on the pitch, but as we know you may have to juggle the other side of it to make sure he fits into all of the managers plans."

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang at Chelsea so far

Aubameyang has played two matches in the UEFA Champions League for Chelsea but has failed to make any goal contribution.

He has played with a mask after suffering a jaw injury during a robbery at his house.

90min @90min_Football 🗣️ "When you play football you have to adapt very quickly"



Aubameyang's reunion with Thomas Tuchel was much shorter lived than he had hoped... 🗣️ "When you play football you have to adapt very quickly"Aubameyang's reunion with Thomas Tuchel was much shorter lived than he had hoped... https://t.co/3FhgaONs4n

Both matches have come under different managers. His debut was with Thomas Tuchel, while his second match was under Graham Potter just before the International break.

He is yet to make his debut in the Premier League and will be hoping to get on the pitch against Crystal Palace on October 1st when his side return to action.

