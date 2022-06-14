“He’s got the quality” – Danny Murphy backs Chelsea star to come good despite struggles with national team

Danny Murphy believes Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount will eventually come good for England despite his recent struggles for the national side.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent season for the Blues last time out. He finished as their top scorer in the Premier League, netting 11 times and providing 10 assists in 32 top-flight appearances.

However, Mount's form for the Three Lions has caused concern amongst the fanbase, as he has failed to score in any of his previous 15 appearances.

The Chelsea academy graduate has been ineffective in England's three Nations League ties so far this summer. However, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged supporters and pundits not to panic. He told talkSPORT (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Has Mount had chances in the last couple of games? Yeah. He’s made great runs into great areas; you just get the feeling he needs something to go for him and all of a sudden the goal will come. I feel that with him. I feel he’s got the quality. He gets himself in some tremendous positions."

Chris Sutton questions Chelsea star's inclusion in England team

The Three Lions are still winless in this season's Nations League after a trilogy of uninspiring performances against Hungary, Germany and Italy. Many have accused Gareth Southgate of being too negative with his tactics.

In contrast to Murphy's opinion on Mount, former England forward Sutton believes that other promising attacking players should be given an opportunity in the side ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year. The pundit wrote in his column for The Mail:

"Mount has turned into Southgate’s go-to guy, an ever-present in the England lineup. His Premier League numbers are impressive: 11 goals and 10 assists last season for Chelsea. But his England statistics show he is not so clinical. Since his international debut, he ranks fifth in goals, with four."

"I cannot help wondering if someone else would be more deserving of his spot because if you are to be an England regular, you need to provide a return and he is not doing that. But we also need Raheem Sterling scoring. Jack Grealish. Bukayo Saka. Jarrod Bowen."

Sutton added:

"The players are there so I would not say this is a time to panic. The World Cup is still five months away. But England cannot go to Qatar relying only on Kane."

