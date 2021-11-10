"He's got to be under severe pressure"- Harry Redknapp admits he doesn't know how much longer Solskjaer can survive as Manchester United manager

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp believes Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under severe pressure after his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. Redknapp is unsure 'how much longer' the Norwegian can go on for at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday at Old Trafford was their third defeat in their last five games in the Premier League. The Red Devils were dominated by Pep Guardiola's side. They struggled to create any chances going forward and were unable to cope with Manchester City's intricate passing.

A number of Manchester United fans and pundits have requested the club to part ways with Solskjaer. Reports have, however, suggested the club have no plans of sacking the 49-year-old in the coming weeks. Harry Redknapp believes Solskjaer must find a way to win if he is to keep his job at Manchester United.

"He's got to be under severe pressure. They've spent big, they've brought players in and he's had the backing of the board. Listen if Dean Smith and people like that can lose their job then certainly Ole can. He's at the club there where they should be doing better," Redknapp told TalkSPORT.

"Their performances have been poor and, I've never met him, but I like him, he looks like a lovely guy. Michael Carrick played for me who works alongside him, another great guy. I don't know how much longer he can go for, he's got to be under severe pressure," he added.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly lost the support of the club's fans and a number of players within his squad. He has been unable to get the best out of youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Luke Shaw this season.

A lack of replacements could force Manchester United to stick with Solskjaer for the foreseeable future

Manchester United's decision to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool resulted in the club missing out on Antonio Conte. The Italian was heavily tipped to Solskjaer's replacement at Old Trafford before he joined Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Manchester United have now been left with a lack of options to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the managerial position at Old Trafford in recent weeks. However, the former Liverpool coach is unlikely to leave the King Power Stadium midway through the season.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is another potential option for Manchester United. The Frenchman led Real Madrid to two La Liga's and three Champions Leagues during his two stint's with the club. He also enjoys a close relationship with Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

