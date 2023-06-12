"He's got all the tools needed to succeed at Arsenal" – Robert Pires urges Gunners to sign Chelsea target

Arsenal great Robert Pires has urged his erstwhile team to snap up Chelsea target Moises Caicedo this summer.

Caicedo, 21, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the start of the year as both Arsenal and Chelsea made multiple bids for his signature in January. But, Brighton decided to reject the offers in the region of £60-£70 million.

According to The Telegraph, Brighton are prepared to listen to offers for the 30-cap Ecuador international ahead of the next season. Apart from the two London outfits, Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen to sign the midfielder.

During a recent interview with El Canal del Futbol, Pires was asked for his opinion on Caicedo's future. He replied:

"I hope he signs for Arsenal this summer. Mikel Arteta wants to sign him since a long time... he's got all the tools needed to succeed at Arsenal. The club are willing to pay big money for him and that's testament to his ability."

Caicedo, who signed a contract extension until June 2027 at the Amex Stadium, is thought to be valued at over £80 million, as per The Guardian. He has netted two goals and contributed three assists in 53 matches for Brighton so far.

Should the Independiente del Valle youth product join the Gunners in the future, he would emerge as a crucial starter for them. He would displace Thomas Partey from the club's pecking order as the first-choice defensive midfielder.

On the other hand, Caicedo could prove to be an excellent signing for Chelsea. He would replace N'Golo Kante, who is expected to seal a permanent move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in the upcoming couple of weeks.

Journalist claims Chelsea might end up signing Arsenal-linked star

Speaking on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show, journalist Graeme Bailey suggested that the west London outfit might edge Arsenal in their pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice. He elaborated:

"West Ham don't have to let him go! Don't be surprised guys if West Ham dig their heels in and go look for £100 million plus £20 million in add-ons. It remains to be seen who is going to pay. With Rice, I think Chelsea would pay it... I think they probably will and that's where the Blues may win out. They may be the last man standing."

Earlier this month, Hammers chairman David Sullivan asserted that Rice will leave on a permanent deal this summer.

Rice, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 games for his side.

