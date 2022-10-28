“He’s got it wrong” – Pundit highlights how mistake from 24-year-old star cost Arsenal in 2-0 defeat to PSV

Pundit Darren Ambrose highlighted how a mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale cost the Gunners during their 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (27 October).

Second-half goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong meant that the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season in the Europa League.

PSV earned a corner in the second half when they were already 1-0 up. Ramsdale came out to punch the whipped-in delivery. However, the goalkeeper completely missed the ball.

Luuk de Jong made no mistake as he capitalized on the Englishman's error to score his side's second of the night.

While speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Ambrose said (via TBR Football):

“De Jong has made a difference since coming on at half time, he rose highest in the box from a good corner. Ramsdale tried to come out, he’s got it wrong, he tries to punch it out, misses the ball and De Jong behind him outjumped Tierney and nodded it into an empty net.”

Ramsdale has been reliable for the Gunners between the sticks. He has been the club's first-choice shot stopper for a while now.

However, this was his first appearance in the Europa League this season. Mikel Arteta has given Matt Turner opportunities during Europa League games.

The American had a tight groin and was not risked for the clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal will play FC Zurich in their next game in the competition on 3 November. Arteta's side are currently at the top of Group A with 12 points from five games. A win against Zurich will secure their position as the group winners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was disappointed at his team's performance against PSV Eindhoven

Mikel Arteta was not content with the way his team played against PSV Eindhoven. While speaking to the media after the game, the Arsenal manager said (via arsenal.com):

"Yeah, it’s the end of a long run. Today’s the first defeat after a long period. It’s time to reset, to analyze what happened.

"Congratulations to PSV - they were the better team and they deserved to win the game. There’s no question about that. We were nowhere near our level today, especially the way we competed."

