"He's got the X-factor" - Paul Merson wants Arsenal to sign Chelsea target

English pundit Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to sign Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who has been linked with a potential move to Chelsea. Merson also claims that Eze's ability to break low block tactical set-ups could be a crucial factor for the Gunners in the Premier League.
During a discussion with Sky Sports, the former Arsenal star detailed why the Gunners should sign Eze. He said (via Arsenal Insider):
"For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break down a low block down. Away from home, maybe he’s not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.
He added:
"But that’s why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen. It would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.”
A recent report by Arsenal Insider revealed that the Gunners are interested in signing Eze this summer. Thus, Merson believes Eze's ability to penetrate defensive lines in games where the Gunners control most of the ball possession could be a key factor.
In the Premier League last season, the Gunners struggled to break down low-block tactical teams, such as Everton and West Ham United, among others.
Therefore, as a proven playmaker who can also score goals, Eze could be a game-changer for Mikel Arteta next season. In Palace's colors, Eze has contributed 40 goals and 28 assists in 167 appearances. He also remains under contract at Crystal Palace until June 2027.
"It's a lot of money for a player who is not a prolific goalscorer." Paul Merson on Arsenal's potential signing of Noni Madueke
Paul Merson has criticized the Gunners' choice to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea. The 57-year-old also argued that Madueke's transfer value is too high compared to what he can provide.
In one of his latest columns at Sky Sports, the English international said:
"I just don't see it. It's a lot of money for a player who is not a prolific goalscorer. He's the sort of player that has a good game here and a good game there, but that'll be it. The consistency of performance isn't there. I hope he proves me wrong, but he'll have the good games, just like he did for England last month. But then you won't see him for a few weeks.
Madueke’s potential signing is expected to be £52 million, according to a report by Sky Sports, a fee which Merson believes is too exorbitant. Last season, Madueke contributed 11 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for Chelsea.
If he joins the Gunners, he could be an excellent replacement for Bukayo Saka on the right wing ahead of a busy campaign next season.