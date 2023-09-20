"He's at a great club and a great team" - Virgil Van Dijk backs Liverpool star to be 'very important for the club in the future'

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has backed Reds centre-back Jarell Quansah to be an important player for the club in the future.

Quansah spent his entire youth career at Liverpool between 2008 and 2021 and signed his first senior contract with the Reds in February 2021. He joined League One team Bristol Rovers on loan in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old impressed Jurgen Klopp and Co. during pre-season and was included in the senior squad for the 2023-24 Premier League season. He made his debut on August 27, coming on as a substitute at Newcastle United, with the Reds winning 2-1.

Due to Van Dijk being suspended and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate unfit, Quansah was handed his first league start against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16.

The young centre-back looked composed at the back as Liverpool secured a 3-1 win, impressing his peers. He had a pass accuracy of 96%, won all his tackles, and made five clearances. Moreover, he also won five duels and made four recoveries.

Van Dijk attended the LASK pre-match press conference where he lauded Quansah, saying (via ECHO):

"On the weekend, he was outstanding. To play away at Wolves, difficult game, the amount of time he played he was outstanding. For him to stay cool-headed, do the job, very solid and can build on in the game I was proud and pleased for him."

"He should see it as the start but it's just the start, he has to keep going, keep working, he's at a great club and [with] a great team. He will be very important for the club in the future."

Quansah is likely to start against LASK in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday (September 21).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on LASK ahead of Europa League clash

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp admitted he expects his side's clash against LASK to be a difficult game. The Reds are set to kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign against the Austrian club at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday.

The Merseysiders had a disappointing 2022-23 season, finishing fifth in the Premier League. As a result, they have been placed in Group E of the Europa League alongside LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise, and Toulouse.

During the pre-match press conference, Klopp said (via ECHO):

"It will be a difficult game but what would I do against Liverpool? I would give it everything and Liverpool would not like it. We have to prepare it and we have to be as motivated as they are. We are excited, we didn't watch the Champions League and didn't miss the melody. So, we deserve Europa League like LASK too."

LASK are currently third in the Austrian Bundesliga table with 14 points, having played seven games.