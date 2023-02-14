“He’s a great guy” – Marcel Sabitzer hails Manchester United teammate who is ‘helping’ a lot

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, has heaped praise on teammate Marcus Rashford.

The English forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists in 31 appearances across competitions. Rashford has scored more goals than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sabitzer recently hailed the forward's performances, saying (via manutd.com):

“He is a great guy, a great player and he’s helping us a lot at the moment.”

Rashford is just one goal away from his record of 22 goals across competitions in a season and will almost certainly break it.

Sabitzer, meanwhile, has been an asset for Manchester United since joining on loan from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window as well. The Red Devils signed the Austrian following Christian Eriksen's injury.

Sabitzer has made three appearances for the club so far and has looked impressive. He also spoke about playing under Erik ten Hag and potentially joining Manchester United permanently in the summer:

“He’s good, he’s talking to me a lot about what he’s expecting from me, so I’ll try to fulfil that. I’m feeling good and I’m liking it here so far. It’s a loan and that’s all I can say [about that] at the moment. What I can say is I’m feeling very good here, I like the team, I like the club, I like the atmosphere at Old Trafford… so we will see what happens in the summer.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford after win over Leeds United

The Red Devils beat Leeds United 2-0 at Elland Road on Sunday, February 12, via goals from Alejandre Garnacho and Rashford.

After the game, Ten Hag was asked if the Englishman was one of the best forwards in the world. He replied (via Sky Sports):

"He's definitely one of them. He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. Yeah, I thought I could get more out of him."

He added:

"But he has so many skills, such high potential and I think there can be even more. When he works well, he will even score more goals because he can score with his left, right and his head."

Manchester United will next face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off clash on February 16.

