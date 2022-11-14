“He’s a great player who can make the difference” – Javi Martinez questions why Liverpool star wasn’t called up to represent his country at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has questioned Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's omission from the Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain manager Luis Enrique decided to leave the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder at home. Martinez has played with Thiago during their time together at Bayern.

The Liverpool man is a supremely talented player and is known for his technical ability on the ball. Thiago has made 14 appearances for the Reds this season across all competitions, starting 12 of those games.

Martinez has now revealed his surprise at Thiago's absence from the Spanish squad, as he told MagentaTV (via Julian Buhl):

"A big surprise for everyone. He's a great player who can make the difference. I was surprised he wasn't called up"

The former Athletic Bilbao man also named Argentina as the favorite for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he said he is supporting Germany and Spain.

Given he is a Spaniard and his extensive career in Germany with Bayern Munich, the two teams Martinez will be supporting shouldn't come as a surprise.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his side's injury issues ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jurgen Klopp's side earned a 3-1 win against Southampton in their last game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 12. Speaking after the Premier League home clash, Klopp spoke about his team's injury issues.

Several players like Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Thiago, and more have suffered injuries during the first half of the season.

When quizzed on whether his team would need better luck with injuries after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"It would be helpful, absolutely helpful. I think we got pretty much all of them already. So, who would have thought that two strikers are out long term? How can you prepare for that actually? It's not really possible - too many in the wrong moment... doc called us, said it was really not cool and yeah - I hope that we are lucky."

He added:

"It's not that we caused these injuries, most of them were contact injuries. Lucho was contact, Ibou, the first one, was contact, the first one in a challenge, bringing the leg, it was a friendly game, I think."

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

