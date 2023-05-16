“He’s the greatest of all time” – Hollywood star Chris Pratt settles GOAT debate dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has chosen Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate about the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated football for over a decade, breaking and setting multiple records, and winning numerous team and individual trophies. They are widely regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time. However, the debate for the actual GOAT has gone on for years now.

Chris Pratt, meanwhile, recently revealed that he likes watching football and that his son is a huge Lionel Messi fan. During the promotion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the American said (via Essentially Sports):

“My son is a big Messi fan. Yeah, I just was in Paris and brought him home a Messi jersey. So he’s a big fan of Messi. And so, yeah, of course, he’s a big football fan. Loves to play soccer himself.”

Pratt also shared that they watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Messi led Argentina to the trophy, beating France in the process. He said:

“And so we watched the final, and he was really rooting for Argentina.”

When asked about the GOAT debate between the Argentine ace and Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Pratt replied:

“Of course. He’s (Messi) the greatest of all time now. Yeah. My son says there’s no question that he’s the greatest.”

Lionel Messi also won the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing 10 goal contributions. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was eliminated in the quarter-finals with Portugal after losing against Morocco.

Lionel Messi gives his take on GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo

While the whole footballing world is divided between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the latter has claimed that he doesn't 'give importance' to the label.

The Argentine recently won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for his contributions to club and country. He led Argentina to the World Cup trophy and has racked up 39 goal contributions in 38 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Speaking during an interview at the Laureus award function, Messi gave his take on the GOAT debate, saying (via CNN):

“Well, it wasn’t a thought I had around my career knowing I was looking for that. The mere fact of being considered among the names of people thinking or saying of being among those, whatever, 10 or five, three, whoever they want, is already crazy.

“I never played soccer because of that. But obviously, I’m grateful that people think that way, and honestly, I don’t give importance to whatever position it is.”

Messi will next be in action for PSG against Auxerre in Ligue 1 on May 21.

