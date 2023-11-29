“He’s in a group chat if I ever need to reach out” - Inter Miami youngster admits he still hasn’t saved Lionel Messi’s number in his contacts

Inter Miami and USA under-23 midfielder Benja Cremaschi has stated that he is yet to save his childhood idol Lionel Messi's number in his contacts.

The 18-year-old joined the Inter Miami academy in 2021 and has since broken into the first team. He managed 28 MLS appearances this season, bagging two goals and four assists in the process.

Cremaschi also got the opportunity to play alongside his childhood hero Messi, who decided to join Inter Miami from Paris Saint Germain last summer. The pair have shared the pitch 12 times for the Miami-based side, managing one joint goal contribution.

Revealing how it feels to be in the presence of the 36-year-old attacker, Cremaschi told CBS Sports (via Goal):

"When I knew he was coming to the club I wasn't really nervous but the first time I saw him in the locker room, which is where I met him I was really nervous, obviously shaking his hand. That was a really nerve-wracking moment. It was a crazy, surreal moment for sure."

Claiming that he's yet to save Messi's number, Cremaschi added:

"I don't have his number in my contacts but he's in a group chat so if I ever need to reach out to him."

Since moving to Inter Miami, Messi has stamped his authority in the USA. He helped the club win their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which the Barcelona icon scored 10 goals in seven matches.

Overall, he has scored 11 goals and assisted five more in 14 appearances across competitions for Inter Miami. Messi's side aren't in competitive action after failing to qualify for the MLS playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi's teammate Benja Cremaschi reveals his favorite club is Barcelona

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Benja Cremaschi divulged that he has always supported Manchester City and Spanish giants Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

The youngster said he supports the two clubs because Argentine stars Messi and Sergio Aguero used to play for Barca and City, respectively.

When asked the question in an interview with CBS Sports, Cremaschi replied:

"I've always supported two teams in my life. From Europe, it's been Manchester City and Barcelona because of Kun Aguero and Messi."

Messi left an incredible legacy at Camp Nou. After his 21-year-long stay at Barcelona, he managed a stunning 778 appearances, scoring 672 goals and bagging 303 assists.

Messi won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other honors, with La Blaugrana.