“He’s my guy now” – Wesley Fofana reveals what Reece James told him on Instagram one month before Chelsea transfer 

Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for a fee worth £75 million.

Football.London journalist Adam Newson tweeted out a message Blues right-back Reece James sent to the French footballer a month prior to his move.

James welcomed the centre-back to play alongside him for the London club. Fofana stated that getting such a message on Instagram from the right-back improved his confidence as he said:

"Reece James messaged me on Instagram one month ago. 'You come and play with me at right-back?' I like this, it's good for my confidence. He's my guy now."

Adam Newson @AdamNewson More from Fofana: "Reece James messaged me on Instagram one month ago. 'You come and play with me at right-back?' I like this, it's good for my confidence. He's my guy now." #CFC More from Fofana: "Reece James messaged me on Instagram one month ago. 'You come and play with me at right-back?' I like this, it's good for my confidence. He's my guy now." #CFC

Chelsea's new big money signing made 51 appearances for the Foxes during his time in England.

He started his career in France through the youth ranks of AS Saint-Etienne. He went on to play for the senior team, making 30 appearances, before eventually making a move to the Premier League in 2020.

Defensive vulnerabilities have been an issue for Thomas Tuchel's men this season. In five Premier League games, the Blues have conceded eight goals so far, losing two matches.

Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly were brought in over the summer to reinvigorate the London side's defense. However, Andreas Christensen left after the expiration of his contract and joined Barcelona.

An in-form Fofana could turn out to be a long-term replacement for an aging Thiago Silva, who turns 38 in September.

Chelsea currently sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table. Two wins, two losses and one draw mean Tuchel's men have picked up seven points from their opening five fixtures of the season so far.

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Neymar from PSG

PSG's Neymar Jr.

In a sensational recent build-up, Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign forward Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Brazilian forward has made a stunning start to for the Parisians this season. He has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in his first five games of the season.

However, it is understood PSG are open to letting the forward move to the London side. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is ready to back manager Thomas Tuchel to accumulate a complete squad as the transfer window edges closer.

Earlier this season, PSG owner Naser Al-Khelaifi provided a rather non-assertive response when asked about the player's future (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca. ⚠️🇧🇷 #PSG https://t.co/NPrN4L0aN0

However, his contract was recently automatically renewed to 2027. Despite that, the Brazilian superstar's future at the club is not entirely certain.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh