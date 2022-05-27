"He’s a guy who’s coming to the peak of his powers" - Alex McLeish explains why Arsenal target could be a cover for Harry Kane at Tottenham

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has urged Tottenham Hotspur to make a move for Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus. According to Football Insider, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is a priority target for the Gunners this summer.

However, The Telegraph has reported that Spurs are looking to compete with their local rivals for the signature of the four-time Premier League winner. Jesus has his contract expiring in the summer of 2023 and looks likely to depart Manchester City this summer following the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Alex McLeish has hailed the impact of the Brazilian international on Pep Guardiola's side's Premier League triumph. The former Aston Villa manager told Football Insider:

“Gabriel Jesus has been a wee bit up and down. You can see why Pep maybe got frustrated and he’s not the regular starter.

“But just in recent games, the five games at the end of the season, he was tremendous. He showed his real quality. He’s a guy who’s coming to the peak of his powers."

Simon Collings @sr_collings







standard.co.uk/sport/football… #afc Arsenal have looked at several forwards in mould of Gabriel Jesus. Interest in likes of Jonathan David, however, has recently cooled and sense now is that Jesus' is club's No1 target in attack. #afc Arsenal have looked at several forwards in mould of Gabriel Jesus. Interest in likes of Jonathan David, however, has recently cooled and sense now is that Jesus' is club's No1 target in attack.👇standard.co.uk/sport/football…

“He may not be the best prolific goalscorer we’ve ever seen but he could evolve to give a better contribution and to score goals."

McLeish has suggested that Tottenham would be wise to make a move for the Arsenal target as he could provide excellent cover for Harry Kane.

The 63-year-old has also cited Liverpool's January acquisition Luis Diaz as an example of what kind of impact Jesus could make at Spurs.

"At Tottenham, okay, there’s a pressure on them because of where Conte’s taken them but it won’t be the same pressure he’s under at Man City.

“He could definitely could be cover for Harry Kane. I’m not saying he’ll come in and do what Harry does but he can slot into all three positions.

"It’s a bit like Klopp. He’s got the three amigos who are now needing cover, which is why he brought in Diaz.”

Arsenal or Tottenham - which will be the ideal move for the Manchester City striker?

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are in need of attacking reinforcements but the Gunners need a first-choice number nine.

Spurs, on the other hand, have one of the best strikers in the game in the form of Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress. Gabriel Jesus tells ESPN: "My future is still uncertain. I have already expressed my desire to Man City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want".Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress. Gabriel Jesus tells ESPN: "My future is still uncertain. I have already expressed my desire to Man City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want". ⚠️🇧🇷 #MCFC Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress.

Even if Spurs can offer him Champions League football, Jesus won't be an automatic starter at Tottenham.

However, he would be an obvious pick up front if he chooses Arsenal but will miss out on Champions League football next season.

It will be interesting to see which club the Brazilian international chooses as his next destination.

