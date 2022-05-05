"He's happy here" - Premier League manager attempts to fend off interest in 'exceptional' player linked with Manchester United and Manchester City

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has warned Manchester United and Manchester City against targeting his midfield maestro James Ward-Prowse this summer.

The Saints midfielder has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists in 33 Premier League appearances. His impressive form has seen Manchester United and Manchester City getting linked with his signature, but Hassenhuttl has played down the speculation.

The German manager told reporters (via The42):

“He has another four years on his contract; he’s our captain, and he’s happy here."

Ralph Hasenhüttl says the Southampton captain is going nowhere this summer. James Ward-ProwseRalph Hasenhüttl says the Southampton captain is going nowhere this summer. James Ward-Prowse 🔐 Ralph Hasenhüttl says the Southampton captain is going nowhere this summer. https://t.co/0vFAWMladx

The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at St Mary's, having been born in Portsmouth. He has made 360 appearances for the Saints, scoring 43 goals and contributing 48 assists.

According to Fichajes, Ward-Prowse is a low-cost option for incoming United manager Erik ten Hag. United are set to undergo a huge transformation under the Dutchman, with a new midfield anticipated.

Ward-Prowse's Premier League experience coupled with his goal contributions and renowned dead-ball prowess would be beneficial to a United side in need of a midfield rejuvenation.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are bracing for the departure of their legendary midfielder Fernandinho. The Brazilian is set to end a nine-year stay at the Etihad, having said that he will no longer be a Cityzen next season.

Ward-Prowse could,, therefore easily come into Pep Guardiola's midfield and form a formidable partnership with the likes of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan. Transfermarkt values the England midfielder at around £28 million, but if the two Manchester sides pursue a deal, his asking price could soar.

MØ ❁ @milehkevin Ward prowse has cracked a secret formula for these freekicks, no way this is real Ward prowse has cracked a secret formula for these freekicks, no way this is real https://t.co/bsx5V9MGdO

Manchester United and Manchester City to have new-look starting XIs next season

Erik ten Hag will take charge at Old Trafford in June.

Both Manchester sides are anticipated to make changes to their squads this summer.

Manchester United, in particular, are expecting a lot of arrivals and departures. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted that as many as ten new players are required (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Ralf Rangnick confirms plans of Man United revolution in the summer: “There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”. Ralf Rangnick confirms plans of Man United revolution in the summer: “There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”. 🔴 #MUFC

They are already set to lose Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant on free transfers. Nemanja Matic is also set to leave despite having a year on his contract.Replacements will be a necessity as Erik ten Hag looks to rebuild a broken Manchester United side next season.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is heading into the summer with a centre-forward signing in his sight. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is the latest forward to be heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium. According to the Daily Mail, Haaland has agreed a five-year-deal with City, where he'll earn £500,000 a week.

