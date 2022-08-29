"He's a hell of a professional" - Xavi lauds 'wonderful' Barcelona star who could captain the club in future

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on defender Eric Garcia after their 4-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 28). He complimented the Spaniard for his prowess in defence and leadership skills.

The Blaugrana beat Valladolid at Camp Nou in a dominant performance. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring via a Raphinha cross. Pedri then doubled the hosts' lead via an assist from Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman provided another assist - this time to Lewandowski - before Sergi Roberto finished off the scoring on the night after Lewandowski had hit the woodwork.

Garcia, who played the full 90 minutes, was a standout player in Barcelona's rearguard. He made two clearances, one interception and one tackle, and also won the solitary aerial duel he competed in.

In a post-match press conference after the match, Xavi said about Garcia's performance (via Mundo Deportivo):

“He had a great game, having him is wonderful; he's competitive; he gets the ball out; he's a hell of a professional. He could be captain at 21 years old.”

Barcelona are third in the La Liga table after winning two and drawing one of their first three games of the season. They are two points behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Real Betis.

Barcelona drew goalless against Rayo Vallecano in their first match before beating Real Sociedad 4-1 in their next. The Blaugrana will next face Sevilla on Saturday (August 3).

Manchester City midfielder set to stay at club amidst Barcelona links

As per GOAL, Barcelona were interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. However, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Portuguese will stay at the club this season.

He said that City haven't received any offers lately for the midfielder, so he will stay at the club. Guardiola said:

"He will stay here, absolutely. We didn’t have any phone calls from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he is staying."

As per the aforementioned report, Paris Saint-Germain had made an offer of around €70 million for Silva.

Silva, 28, has been an integral part of the City side since arriving from Monaco in 2017. He has contributed 50 goals and as many assists in 255 games across competitions for the club so far.

The Portuguese has started the current season in good form as well, registering two goals and an assist in four Premier League games so far. He will now look to help City complete a three-peat in the league.

