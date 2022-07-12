“He’s higher up on their list of targets than Milinkovic-Savic” – Journalist claims Arsenal are ‘favorites’ to sign 24-year-old star if he decides to leave

Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Arsenal are favorites to sign Lucas Paqueta from Olympique Lyonnais if he decides to leave this summer.

Crook stated that Paqueta's future is still uncertain at the moment. It is also possible that the Brazilian international will not leave Lyon in the first place. However, if he does, the Gunners could be right at the front of the queue to secure his services.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Alex Crook was quoted as saying the following:

“I think speaking to people in South America they [Arsenal] are the favourites for Paquetá if he leaves, which I think is still a fairly big if. I think he’s higher up on their list of targets than Milinković-Savić.”

GiveMeSport stated that Lyon will want somewhere in the region of £55 million to sell Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Brazilian currently has a contract with Lyon until the summer of 20205, giving the Ligue 1 side the upper hand in negotiations with interested clubs.

Paqueta had a solid season for Lyon last time around. The 24-year-old contributed 11 goals and seven assists from 44 appearances across all competitions.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paqueta. Edu Gaspar has told the player’s representatives that Arsenal will make a formal approach for him. Lyon wants €80m. #afc [GOAL BR] Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paqueta. Edu Gaspar has told the player’s representatives that Arsenal will make a formal approach for him. Lyon wants €80m. #afc [GOAL BR] https://t.co/8XXJwna0hA

It is worth mentioning that Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for Lucas Paqueta in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have shown an interest in signing the Lyon star. However, they are yet to make an official bid for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

It is worth mentioning that Paqueta is not the only midfielder linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are also interested in signing Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, have strengthened their midfield in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have already signed Fabio Vieira from Portuguese side FC Porto for a fee of around £30 million.

Arsenal take on Everton in a pre-season friendly in the USA

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens



We have world-class soccer coming to Baltimore this summer! Join us at M&T Bank Stadium on July 16 as the Premier League’s



Get your tickets today: Keep your heads up, soccer fans.We have world-class soccer coming to Baltimore this summer! Join us at M&T Bank Stadium on July 16 as the Premier League’s @Arsenal and @Everton square off in the Charm City Match.Get your tickets today: baltimoreravens.com/fans/charm-cit… Keep your heads up, soccer fans. We have world-class soccer coming to Baltimore this summer! Join us at M&T Bank Stadium on July 16 as the Premier League’s @Arsenal and @Everton square off in the Charm City Match. Get your tickets today: baltimoreravens.com/fans/charm-cit… https://t.co/q98h9Ut8TQ

The Gunners have traveled to the United States for their pre-season tour ahead of the 2022-23 season. They will take on Frank Lampard's Everton on July 16 at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Mikel Arteta's side will also face Orlando City and Chelsea in their remaining two pre-season games in the USA.

Arsenal come into their USA tour on the back of a 5-3 win over FC Nurnberg. New signing Gabriel Jesus netted a brace on his debut for the club against the German outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far