"He's the highest-paid coach in the world" - Ronaldo Nazario says Pep Guardiola rejected Brazil offer in favor of Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declined an offer to manage the Brazilian national team to continue at Manchester City, legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario has revealed.

Following the penalty shootout loss to Croatia in the quarter-finals, Tite resigned and Brazil are searching for a new manager. Guardiola is one of the names reportedly being considered, but Ronaldo recently revealed that he was offered the job in the past as well.

Speaking to Catalan media, he said:

"There was interest in Guardiola, it was discussed with Guardiola's coaching staff, but he preferred to renew the contract with Manchester City. It might be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement, he is the highest-paid coach in the world."

When asked about other options, Ronaldo stated that the CBF could approach Fernando Diniz.

Diniz, the current coach of Brazilian side Fluminense, is a manager who likes to possess the ball and play attacking football.

Ronaldo added:

"Perhaps Diniz would be an attraction for the Brazilian national team. He's a guy who plays well, puts on a show."

"It is a very important decision for the next cycle. The sooner you present the name and start working on the philosophy of the coach, the better it will be. And we'll see. I'm curious. I think big names are coming here."

Guardiola, whose contract with the Cityzens was set to expire over the upcoming summer, signed a two-year extension that will keep him with the club until 2025. This makes it unlikely that he will take up the job with the Selecao.

Manchester City are set to face Girona in a friendly on Saturday. They resume their season with an EFL Cup Round of 16 tie against Liverpool.

Guardiola personally contacted AC Milan star Theo Hernandez: Reports

Pep expressed his admiration for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola contacted Theo Hernandez's agent to "express his admiration" for the player. The AC Milan full-back, who was signed for just €20 million back in 2019, is said to have caught the Spaniard's eye.

Reports suggest that Hernandez, who has been a solid player for France in the World Cup, was the source of a lot of interest from Manchester City who tried to sign him last season. However, he renewed with the Rossoneri in February 2022, as Pep's admiration and a supposedly hefty contract offer failed to attract the Frenchman to Manchester.

The 25-year-old is now a vital part of Stefano Pioli's side as they look to re-establish themselves as a dominant presence in Italy and Europe.

