"He's my idol and everyone knows we'll never see anyone like him again" - Karim Benzema makes incredible claim on Real Madrid legend after winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema named Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario as his idol after winning the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or trophy.

The Frenchman lifted the honor for the first time in his career after a stellar season with Los Blancos last term.

He scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games, winning both La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies with his club.

Karim Benzema deserves every bit of the shine he is getting after winning the Ballon d'Or award. The Frenchman named Brazilian icon Ronaldo as his idol in his speech after receiving the award. He said (via theMadridZone):

"Ronaldo Nazario knows that he is my idol and everyone knows that we will never see anyone like him again."

Ronaldo also had a stellar stint with Los Blancos during his career and is also a former winner of the Ballon d'Or award (1997). The striker bagged 103 goals and 35 assists in 177 games from 2002 to 2007.

Benzema further went on to name French legend and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as one of his idols as well. He said (via The Evening Standard):

“I had two role models in life: Zizou and Ronaldo. I've never lowered my efforts and I've kept the dream in my head, even through a period in which I was not in the national team."

The striker further went on to emphasize the effort he put in to be in the position that he is today. He said:

"But I did not lower my efforts and it worked. It has been difficult and this only made me stronger mentally. I am satisfied with my work and I am very happy. I thank my teammates at Real Madrid and the national team.”

Benzema became the first French player since Zidane himself (1998) to win the coveted award.

Mesut Ozil reacts to Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or award

Mesut Ozil and Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid

Mesut Ozil congratulated his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema for winning the Ballon d'Or trophy.

Ozil and Benzema formed a deadly attacking partnership during their time together in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2014. The former Arsenal star wrote on Twitter:

"My boy Benzi - the best player in the world. I've always said you will win this trophy and you deserve it so much. Proud of you my brother."

