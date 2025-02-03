“He’s the most important name in the entire history of the game” - Jhon Duran makes emphatic claim about Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr transfer

Al-Nassr's winter signing Jhon Duran has made an emphatic claim about his new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo will take to the pitch together in the Saudi Pro League, with the Colombian sharing his excitement about working with the Portuguese legend.

After the Saudi Arabian giants let go of Anderson Talisca, they decided on Duran as a replacement, signing him from Aston Villa reportedly for €77 million. The forward is now set to earn an impressive £320,000 per week.

Jhon Duran spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with DAZN after his move, referring to the Portugal icon as "the best footballer". He said (via GOAL):

“I’m really happy to play with and learn from the best player in the world. He’s the best sportsperson in the world. I think he’s the best footballer.

“I’m really happy that I can learn from him and have this chance in my career to work with such a huge star. I hope that I can see some action soon and learn everything that he can teach me and follow in his footsteps, which is the most important thing.”

He also admitted that while there were other big European superstars, he would be working with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he referred to as "the biggest name." Duran added:

"I think there are many stars from Europe who were at big teams in Europe who are now here. There’s [ex-Liverpool star Roberto] Firmino and many other big names. There’s the biggest name and I’ll be working with him. He’s the most important name in the league and in football, in the entire history of the game.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 17 Saudi Pro League games this season. However, he has yet to win a trophy with the club since the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

Aston Villa legend questions Jhon Duran about Saudi move to join Cristiano Ronaldo

Aston Villa legend Lee Hendrie has questioned Jhon Duran's decision to join Al-Nassr and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year-old looked to become one of the most exciting players in Europe after picking up seven goals in 20 Premier League games this season.

However, he has opted for a move to the Gulf, which Lee Hendrie is not pleased about. The Villa legend said to Sky Sports (via Football Transfers):

“The Jhon Duran thing I find absolutely crazy for a young man to burst on the scene and then disappear, because that's what will happen to him, quite surely."

Duran burst onto the scene with the Chicago Fire in the MLS in 2022. His impressive performances led him to Aston Villa, where he was expected to continue his career for the foreseeable future, but he has now joined Al-Nassr.

