"He's very important to how we play" - Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk hails teammate after win over local rivals Everton

Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch is an important player in the Reds' tactical setup. He also revealed that he's happy with the midfielder's progress at Anfield.

Ad

In an interview after Liverpool's 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League, Van Dijk claimed that Gravenberch is in his best form. He went on to encourage the 23-year-old to remain consistent, saying (via Irish Independent):

"He’s very important to the way we play, I'm very pleased for him because he puts in a lot of hard work to do what he is doing. You see the amount of times I try to look for him. It benefits him, me and the team. He’s in incredible shape. He’s in the form of his life. He has to keep going. He’s still young. The expectation level will always be right up there and that’s what he has to try to reach every three or four days. It’s a nice challenge."

Ad

Trending

Gravenberch was the mastermind behind the Reds' victory over Everton, who also happen to be their local league rivals. He scored the opening goal and created the second as Liverpool registered their fifth win in the new Premier League term.

Since joining the Reds from Bayern Munich for a reported £34.2 million in September 2023, Gravenberch has been an important player in the defensive and offensive areas of the midfield. He has scored two goals and delivered two assists in five appearances across all competitions this season.

Ad

"He is seriously talented" - Former Liverpool star Michael Owen on Ryan Gravenberch.

LFC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 - Source: Getty

Michael Owen has asserted that Ryan Gravenberch is a highly talented player whose deep-lying midfield role doesn't hinder him from contributing immensely in attack. He went on to claim that there are only a few midfielders who are better than Gravenberch at the moment.

Ad

In an interview after the Reds secured their fifth victory of the 2025-26 Premier League term, Owen said (via Liverpool.com):

"He is seriously talented, he can do anything. I love him in the sitting number six role. It just shows you can push him forward, and he can still have a big influence."

He added:

"I look around the world at the moment at midfield players and I think, Who is better than him? Who is performing better than him? I don’t see many at all. I think, he is one of the finds of the last season or so."

Gravenberch recently became the youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby (via OptaJoe on X). He was likewise named the league's young player of the year last season. In 92 games since joining Liverpool, Gravenberch has registered 14 goal contributions, further proving his significance in Arne Slot's starting XI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More