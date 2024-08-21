"He’s such an important player for the club" - Jamie Redknapp urges Liverpool to sort superstar's contract out immediately

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has urged the club to focus on sorting out Virgil van Dijk's contract situation. The Englishman reminded the Reds of the Dutch centre-back's importance as they look at potential additions to the squad this summer.

Liverpool are indeed in a delicate situation with Virgil van Dijk. The defender is already in the final year of his contract at Anfield. They could lose him for free next summer if they fail to tie him to a new deal as soon as possible.

Redknapp believes it is necessary to secure the player's future in Merseyside and has urged Arne Slot's side to waste no time in getting that done.

Trending

"I think it’s almost as important now with players moving forward," he told the Daily Mail. "Virgil van Dijk’s contract needs to be sorted out. He’s such an important player for the club."

The Englishman made that comment while reacting to Liverpool's failure to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard snubbed interest from the Premier League giants to stay put at his club. On this, Redknapp advised new Reds boss Arne Slot to be patient in identifying other targets and not make panic moves in the market.

"You can't make a player come. The last thing you want to do is get a player who is not comfortable, not happy," he said. He’s obviously a super talent."

"The most important thing is you don't panic now and just start splashing money everywhere and go, oh, we need to bring someone in. Don’t sign players for the sake of it, they’ve got to be better than what you’ve already got," the Englishman added.

It is worth noting that the transfer window will shut for Premier League clubs and most divisions in Europe on August 31. That means the Reds have just over a week to round up any transfer activity they've got going on right now. They are yet to make any signing this summer.

Liverpool off to a promising start under Arne Slot

Arne Slot kicked off his Liverpool stint on August 17 when his side locked horns with Ipswich Town away in their Premier League opener. Following a tense goalless first half, the Dutch coach was able to breathe inspiration into his players and they returned much better in the second half.

They went on to score twice within five minutes via Diogo Jota (60') and Mohamed Salah (65'). They managed to keep the home side at bay for the remainder of the match to secure a 2-0 victory. Thanks to that result, they've gifted themselves a promising start in the league this season.

Up next, the Reds will go head-to-head with Brentford at Anfield in another Premier League encounter this Sunday. August 25. They will then compete in a highly anticipated clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 1 before the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback