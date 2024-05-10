"He’s a very important player for all coaches" - Mikel Arteta praises veteran Arsenal star as latter signs new contract extension

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised veteran star Jorginho in his pre-match press conference before their Premier League game at Manchester United on May 12. The Italian midfielder signed a one-year contract extension at the Emirates this week.

Jorginho moved to north London from rivals Chelsea for €11.3 million in January 2023, having initially signed an 18-month contract at the club. He has been rotated in and out of the starting lineup since his arrival but has mostly been solid and dependable whenever called upon.

He has made 51 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival, bagging one goal and three assists. He has started 30 games out of the 51. However, the return of regular starter Thomas Partey from injury has definitely relegated him to the bench for the foreseeable future.

Yet, the contract extension shows his value to Arteta and his squad. In the pre-match presser on Friday (May 8), the 42-year-old was asked about Jorginho's importance in his plans. The Spaniard replied:

"He’s a very important player for all coaches because his game understanding and the way he communicates and coaches people is excellent. As a model it’s very difficult to find someone better than him."

Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League standings, with 83 points in 36 games. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sit just one point behind them, with a game in hand.

The title race will be coming down to the wire, and Arteta will be counting on his senior stars like Jorginho to help him secure the league title.

"Every game has a different context" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks about vital Premier League clash vs Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that form wouldn't play a factor when they take on Manchester United in a vital Premier League clash on May 12.

In his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard claimed that the sheer gravity of the fixture was enough to overpower the form of the two sides heading into it. He said:

“Every game has a different context. We know the difficulty and the history when you look at what we’ve done over there, so we’re going to have to be at our best to earn the right to win the game."

He further noted that the on-paper quality of United's players and manager Erik ten Hag's tactics pose a constant threat even if they are not firing on all cylinders. He added:

"The difficulty there is the quality of the opposition, the quality of the individuals and the manager. It brings a lot of challenges but we’ve been in very difficult stadiums this season and done very well so hopefully we can do the same on Sunday.”

Arsenal have won just once in their last 16 games at Old Trafford in the Premier League.