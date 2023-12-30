"He's such an important player" - Dimitar Berbatov tells Manchester United to sign Barcelona target as Casemiro replacement

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has urged the Red Devils to sign Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich as a replacement for Casemiro. Berbatov reckons the Bayern Munich midfielder would perfectly slot in for Casemiro but doubts the possibility of the transfer going through.

Casemiro has become an unreliable figure amid his injury woes. With the Brazilian still on the sidelines after picking up a knock at the start of the campaign, Berbatov believes the Red Devils might start looking for a replacement now after the much-talked about take-over is over.

"Going forward with the takeover, I wonder how brave Manchester United will be in the transfer market,” he told Betfair. “Joshua Kimmich is being linked, but he's such an important player for Bayern Munich. Can I see him leaving Bayern and coming to United in the January transfer window? I don't think that will happen.

"Maybe we can speak about this transfer in the summer, but he's someone who is highly regarded at his current club. With Casemiro's injuries and form, maybe United are going to look for a replacement."

In Casemiro's absence, Scott McTominay has been been covering the defensive midfield role. The Scot has impressed with six goals and one assist. Nevertheless, Berbatov believes the Red Devils still need another midfielder if they move on from the Brazilian.

"Let's not forget about Scott McTominay, though. He's there and playing well, but if Casemiro is not going to be counted on to continue to play because of his age and injuries, then, of course, you need to buy someone to replace him.

"Kimmich is someone who fits perfectly in that position, but does he want to leave Bayern? That's going to be a tough decision," he said.

Casemiro last represented Manchester United in the 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League in October. Since then, he has missed 17 games across competitions, having spent 78 days on the sidelines.

What's next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils will be back in action in the Premier League on Saturday (December 30).

They're scheduled to go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in their final game of the year. After picking up two wins in five league games, Erik ten Hag's men will be determined to take all three points at Nottingham.

United are seventh in the standings, with 31 points from 19 games, winning 10 times and losing eight.